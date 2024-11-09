Bristol City end Norwich’s long unbeaten home run

Norwich’s proud unbeaten home record ended with a whimper as Bristol City came away with a well-deserved 2-0 Championship win.

The Canaries had gone 24 games without defeat at Carrow Road, stretching back to November of last year when Blackburn won 3-1 during David Wagner’s tenure as manager.

But, with a number of key players missing, they turned in a below-par display which allowed a well drilled Robins side to comfortably come away with the points.

They went ahead after 16 minutes when Anis Mehmeti, a former Norwich Academy player, drilled the ball home and made sure of the points just after the hour mark as Nakhi Wells produced a fine finish to a swift counter-attack.

Norwich made a bright start and almost edged ahead in the fourth minute when Emiliano Marcondes struck the upright with a header after his run into the box had been spotted by Callum Doyle – but they rarely threatened after that and the visitors made their first opportunity count.

A rare foray forward saw Haydon Roberts slip the ball inside to Mehmeti from the left and the Albanian international was allowed far too much time and space on the edge of the box before finding the corner of the net with a well placed low shot.

The Canaries were soon back on the front foot, but struggled to carve out clear chances in a lacklustre opening period, with keeper Max O’Leary comfortably dealing with anything that got past his well drilled defence.

Ante Crnac tested O’Leary with a low drive as the hosts continued to dominate possession after the break without looking particularly threatening.

The visitors were defending stoutly and relied on the occasional break and it was from one of these that they doubled their advantage after 63 minutes.

With Norwich losing the ball while pressing forward, Jason Knight raced free down the left before squaring for Wells who finished emphatically with a rising shot into the roof of the net.

In response Shane Duffy headed a corner inches over but the Robins saw the game out without undue alarm.