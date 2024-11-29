Brendan Rodgers urges Celtic fans to give Arne Engels ‘time’ and ‘patience’

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers suspects it is a forlorn hope that Arne Engels is afforded the time and patience to progress as a player from some fans.

So he will do his best to shield the 21-year-old from criticism and shape the midfielder’s development.

Engels arrived with the status of Celtic’s most expensive player of all time when he joined from Augsburg in August.

The Belgium international made a positive initial impact, has been a regular starter and scored three goals, all from the spot.

Brendan Rodgers has backed Arne Engels to improve (Andrew Milligan/PA)

But his performances have also been the subject of some criticism and Celtic improved during their 1-1 draw with Club Brugge on Tuesday when Paulo Bernardo replaced Engels in midfield, although Daizen Maeda’s solo goal moments later changed the complexion of the game.

When asked if fans should be more patient, Rodgers said: “I know in life it is a challenge now for any of them, but I think the most recent example of that would be Paulo Bernardo. He was exactly the same, if I remember back, highlighting Paulo in his performances this time last year. Now, he can’t be cheered on loud enough when he enters the pitch.

“That’s called development. It’s called patience. It’s called time.

“Arne is a fantastic young player. Otherwise, we wouldn’t have brought him here. He doesn’t set the price. He’s come here to a big club to improve his game. I’ve got absolutely no doubt he will do that.

Arne Engels and Paulo Bernardo are competing for a place in Celtic’s midfield (Andrew Milligan/PA)

“But hopefully, I know it won’t be the case, but I would hope that people will learn their lesson. Seeing people that were writing off Paulo and Nicolas Khun, and it’ll be Arne Engels, it’ll be someone else.

“Then you have to look and see and understand that development takes time. Some will hit the ground running and be fine and adapt, perfect. But not everyone is like that, and especially a young player.

“So, I’ve been really pleased since he’s come in, because I know the future for him. He will improve, he will develop and get better. And we’ve seen it so many times.”

Rodgers will do his best to help Engels manage being in the spotlight.

“It’s always the pressure when you come to play up here,” he said. “I think the scrutiny is on you.

“You’re going to have your critics. Sometimes it’s deserved, sometimes it’s not. But either way, a lot of the time you don’t have the last word, but you do have your chance on the pitch to show what you can do.

“So, I’ve got no doubt. But like every player, whether they’re young or old, you’re not immune to it. You know what’s been said.

“But, as I said, he only really needs to worry about his team-mates and ourselves and his development and coaching. And, as I said, he’s such a young player with a lot of potential and that’s why we brought him here. He’s not the finished article.”

Don Cowie was Brendan Rodgers’ first signing (Steve Welsh/PA)

Celtic host Ross County in the William Hill Premiership on Saturday, less than two months since needing a late comeback to overcome Don Cowie’s side in Dingwall.

Rodgers said: “Obviously, Don, I know well. He was my first ever signing as a manager, when I was manager at Watford. And 50 grand, I think he was.

“He was brilliant for me at Watford. I’ve always been in contact with him and followed him.

“Obviously, he worked closely with Malky (Mackay) and then he’s gone out on his own, and I think he’s done a really, really good job.

“The game that we played up there, I think it could be a similar type of game. They were super organised. They all knew the job and all knew the role. And we had to work very hard at the end to get the result.”