Brendan Rodgers raves over ‘relentless’ Celtic display in rout of Ross County

Brendan Rodgers claims Celtic’s performance against Ross County was “everything that you would want as a coach” after their thumping 5-0 win stretched their lead at the top of the William Hill Premiership.

The Hoops boss made six changes following the 1-1 Champions League draw with Club Brugge on Wednesday night and four of them – Liam Scales, Luke McCowan, Paulo Bernardo and Adam Idah – notched along with skipper Callum McGregor in a first-half rout.

Jack Hamilton replaced injured County keeper Ross Laidlaw just before the break and a series of good saves kept the scoreline from becoming any more embarrassing.

Celtic moved five points ahead of Aberdeen, who play Hearts on Sunday, and 14 clear of Rangers who travel to St Johnstone, also on Sunday.

Rodgers said: “It was so good. Everything that you would want as a coach.

“From the very first whistle you see the hunger, determination, players and the mentality to impose our style in the game.

“Liam gets us off to a great start, great ball in, gets the header in. We were relentless after that. We played equally as well in the second half but you have to give credit to the goalkeeper.

“He made some brilliant saves, we hit the crossbar twice, the post and some really good defending by Ross County.

“Some of the football we played and the speed of the game, I was so impressed with the mentality of the team.”

Rodgers, however, was reluctant to go overboard about the strength of his squad, noting they were booed off against Ross County in January even though they won 1-0.

He said: “Listen, it is not lost on me, we got booed off here last year.

“We lost 1-0. No we didn’t, we actually won 1-0. But what I know from my time here and obviously knowing Celtic, it isn’t just about the scoreline. It is about the performance.

“I think what is great is the consistency and how this team is evolving and developing.

“It is that continuation of consistency and the mindset. These games can be really tricky after the highs of a Champions League game and a good point in midweek.

“But to come and play with that energy and mentality and quality is really pleasing.”

Celtic can take another step towards another title when they go to Pittodrie on Wednesday night and Rodgers said: “Yes, it is another opportunity to go there. It is a great atmosphere. I enjoy the games at Pittodrie

“They are great challenges, always. We know we will go in with a really fresh squad, a confident squad. But we know, like in every game, we have to work very hard for the result.”

County boss Don Cowie asked for some context around the result.

He said: “We’re playing against a Champions League team and it’s having that realism that if they play really well that it’s a really tough afternoon.

“They had a 15-minute spell where they didn’t let us breathe and they were relentless and that’s what they do. That’s why they’re playing at the level they do.”

Cowie praised replacement keeper Hamilton for shrugging off a bout of illness to take his place on the bench.

“Excellent performance because not only that, Jack’s not been with the group for the last two or three days,” said Cowie, who revealed Laidlaw will have a scan on a medial collateral ligament injury which “compounds a disappointing day for us.”

“He’s been ill so he only came straight to the ground today. He wasn’t in the hotel last night, he wasn’t there for pre-match. To be thrown in that situation, great credit to him.”

Cowie is confident his side can bounce back against Rangers in Dingwall next week.

He said: “We’ve got experience of doing well at home in the last eight or nine months. That gives us real belief every time we play in Dingwall.

“We’re hurting in terms of the result today but when we come back in next week we’ll be preparing to make sure we give Rangers a tough game.”