Brendan Rodgers: Fans who keep lighting flares at games don’t care about Celtic

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers claims only fans who do not care about the club would unleash pyrotechnics at next week’s Champions League game against Atalanta.

The Scottish champions were this week handed a fine of close to £17,000 by UEFA and a suspended one-match ban on selling tickets to travelling fans after some supporters lit flares at their recent Champions League defeat at Borussia Dortmund.

The away match ban will hang over the club for two years and Rodgers is concerned about the prospect of playing a European game with no Celtic supporters present.

Rodgers, whose side play in Italy next Wednesday, said: “We don’t need the pyrotechnics for great support. The support that we get home and away in games is absolutely incredible.

Celtic fans with lit flares ahead of the Champions League match in Dortmund

“People that have followed Celtic home and away for years and years and years should never be getting banned because the support is incredible.

“We’re not a club that needs that to ignite our support base. What we bring to a stadium in colour and noise is absolutely amazing.

“And I hope that this does end that because, as I said, it just wouldn’t be right for any of our supporters to miss a game. And if it does happen, then it’s totally on a minority of our support. It’s as simple as that.

“But likewise, the players on the field, they make such a monumental difference to us. And that’s what this club has been about. The supporters driving the team on right to the very end in games and giving us that fantastic support.

“And it certainly wouldn’t make it easier for us being away from home without our own people there.”

Celtic fans with their half-time display in Dortmund (PA Wire via DPA/PA)

Rodgers is relying on the prospect of a ban to ensure the practice stops.

“Hopefully, yes, because it’s nothing to do with football,” he said. “And if you do keep doing it, you’re showing that you don’t really care. You don’t really care for the team. You don’t care for the support and you don’t care for your club because the club ultimately are getting fined as well.

“So if you keep doing it, you’re clearly showing that you’re actually not really worried about your own club, you’re worried about yourself. So it doesn’t need it.

“And if you need to do it, then do it outside the stadium, but don’t do it inside where you’re going to cause a risk to other people, other supporters, risk yourself not being there and obviously the team ultimately.

“When I see the flares, I’m always worried about the people behind, what’s happening with them. And if you’re a young child at a game and the smoke and everything that comes off that, I’m not sure it’s a great, enjoyable experience.”