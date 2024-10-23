Brendan Rodgers: Celtic’s Italian job shows they can hang with Europe’s elite

Celtic manager Brendan Rodgers believes his players can take major confidence from a clean sheet in Italy as he hailed their courage in bouncing back from the heavy defeat against Borussia Dortmund.

Rodgers’ side held Europa League champions Atalanta to a goalless draw in Bergamo three weeks after conceding seven goals in Germany.

Celtic had to withstand some periods of sustained pressure but they looked comfortable for much of the final quarter before a late flurry from the home side in stoppage time.

Rodgers pointed out they had already matched last season’s Champions League tally of four points with five matches left in the new format, starting with the visit of RB Leipzig on November 5.

“It gives them the confidence that they can defend against a top team,” said Rodgers, whose side kept their first clean sheet at this level for seven years.

“I’m not sure whether that was pragmatic enough for people. I don’t know, but we go out in every game to be structured and defend well.

“You know you’re going to get pushed back. But I think the confidence that it gives you when you can defend against the very best teams, that level and that concentration, then it will give them a huge boost.

“The concentration in the game was superb and you need to have it with the talent that they have, you’re talking about the highest goalscorers in Italian football.

“So to come here, play with that concentration, that commitment and still carry a threat when we had the ball was very, very pleasing. The players showed great courage, concentrated on what it is they had to do, defend the box well, shift, slide and it was a really, really good point for us.”

Celtic looked more compact in midfield with Arne Engels in particular providing more support for his back four along with Callum McGregor and Rodgers felt his players took lessons from that night in Dortmund.

“I mentioned before that sometimes games like that are great games to learn from,” he said. “If you look at Borussia Dortmund (against Real Madrid on Tuesday) night, they conceded five goals in the second half. It’s just the level.

“I never doubted the players and the mentality. We responded straight after that game and won our next game. Then we come away to a team that are, so, so efficient going forward with the quality they have, the power that they have.

“For our players to concentrate, stand up and fight and have that dignity in the performance, I was so proud of them.”

Celtic were again without the injured Greg Taylor and Cameron Carter-Vickers but recent signings Alex Valle and Auston Trusty delivered their best performances since joining.

Rodgers said: “Auston, made some big, big headers. (Liam) Scales has been doing that for a long time, defends the box so well.

“For a young player, Alex coming into this level, just needs to tidy up with the ball, like the team does, at times.

“I thought we played through their press really well at times, got into some really good positions. Then we get a little bit excited and we give it away, but that’s just experience. That’s taking steps at this level where you can then slow the game, change the rhythm of the game and retain the ball a wee bit better.

“Defensively, absolutely brilliant, concentrated. The two boys coming into the back line were outstanding. But as was the team, they defended very well.”