Brazil face boos from home fans after draw with Uruguay

Brazil faced boos from their fans as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Uruguay in their latest World Cup qualifier.

The result leaves both teams well placed to secure one of the six automatic places on offer in South America, but home fans in Salvador aired their frustration at the end of the 90 minutes.

A match of few chances was settled by two moments of quality in the second half.

Brazil’s Marquinhos, left, and Uruguay’s Mathias Olivera go for a header (Andre Penner/AP) (Andre Penner/AP)

Brazil struggled to clear their lines 10 minutes into the second half, Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde making them pay as he curled in a shot from the edge of the box.

The hosts, who have recovered slightly from a slow start to qualification, were behind for only six minutes.

Gerson grabbed his first goal for his country with another spectacular strike from outside the box.

The draw leaves Brazil in fifth place in the group – two points behind second-placed Uruguay and five ahead of Bolivia, who sit in seventh spot which will be good enough for a playoff berth.

Argentina, 1-0 winners at home to bottom side Peru, are top by five points while Ecuador survived losing Piero Hincapie to a first-half red card to move above Brazil into third with a 1-0 in Colombia, who drop to fourth.