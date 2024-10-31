Blackpool boss Steve Bruce thanks well-wishers following death of grandson

Blackpool manager Steve Bruce said the last two weeks had been “the worst time of his family’s entire lives”

Steve Bruce has thanked the well-wishers from inside and outside football for their messages of support after the death of his grandson Madison.

The Blackpool manager has been on compassionate leave since Madison’s death at the age of just four months earlier this month.

“On Tuesday we laid my grandson Madison to rest,” Bruce said in a message posted on the club’s official X account.

“It’s been the worst time of my family’s entire lives and is something no family should have to endure.

“I’d like to take this opportunity on behalf of all the family to thank everyone for the tributes and messages from inside and outside the footballing world. It has touched us all.

“I’d also like to thank (Blackpool sporting director) David (Downes), (chief executive) Julian (Winter), and the owner Simon (Sadler) for their understanding and support.

“I look forward to seeing you all on Saturday at Gillingham, and back at Bloomfield Road.”

The 63-year-old Bruce was absent from the dugout for matches against Barnsley, Peterborough and Wigan.

A minute’s applause was held in Madison’s memory in the fourth minute of the match against Barnsley.

Bruce was appointed manager of the Seasiders on September 3.