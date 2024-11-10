Birthday boy Wallace is the toast of Larne

Conor McKendry after scoring Larne’s winner against Coleraine at Inver Park on Sunday

BIRTHDAY boy Logan Wallace was hailed by his team-mates after a superb last-gasp intervention for Larne when the prolific Matthew Shevlin looked certain to equalise for Coleraine at Inver Park.

Wallace, who turned 19 yesterday, was mobbed by team-mates after denying Shevlin with a perfectly timed clearance.

That meant the champions hung on to their slender 2-1 lead and closed the gap to leaders Linfield to 11 points with three matches in hand ahead of the huge clash between the pair at Inver Park next Saturday evening.

It was also a timely boost for Larne after Thursday night’s 2-1 Europa Conference League group stage defeat to Swiss side St Gallen at Windsor Park.

After a dull first half the match sprung to life after the break.

Paul O’Neill put the home side in front two minutes after the restart, tapping home Josh Sears’ cross.

The Bannsiders levelled 10 minutes later, Jamie Glackin netting.

Then former Coleraine star Conor McKendry hit the crossbar before scoring from 25 yards via an effort visiting keeper Max Little should have dealt better with.

Meanwhile, Cliftonville manager Jim Magilton was quick to praise Joe Gormley after the 34-year-old Reds legend bagged a superb hat-trick to help the north Belfast men to a 4-1 victory over Dungannon Swifts at Stangmore Park on Saturday.

The Solitude side are in second place, five points behind the Blues who beat 10-man Ballymena United 2-0 at Windsor Park.

“When you have a goalscorer of the quality of Joe Gormley it makes all the difference,” said Magilton.

“He is a unique talent, a wonderful player and we feel very lucky to have him.”

Magilton admitted his team’s current form, which has seen them rack up four league wins in a row, has boosted confidence levels.

“Linfield keep winning but we are in the chasing pack,” he said.”

“I’m delighted to get the win at Dungannon. We knew it was going to be difficult as they are a good side. So to come here and score goals is very, very pleasing.”

Linfield’s 2-0 victory over Ballymena turned on the second half dismissal of defender Stephen O’Donnell with the score at 0-0, the defender seeing red for a deliberate handball following an earlier booking for dissent. Substitute Rhys Annett headed home for the Blues before Kirk Millar doubled the lead.

Shay McCartan earned a point for Portadown with a superb late strike – reminiscent of last month’s stunning winner against Larne – in the 1-1 draw with Carrick Rangers at Shamrock Park after his own goal had given the visitors the lead.

Glentoran moved up to third with a 3-0 win over Glenavon at Mourneview Park while Crusaders beat Loughgall 3-1 at Seaview.