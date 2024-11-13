Big guns Bangor and Newry fired up for Sunday showdown

THE match of the weekend in the Playr-Fit Championship takes place on Sunday when leaders Bangor take on Newry City - relegated from the top flight last season - at Clandeboye Park (2pm).

Lee Feeney’s Seasiders powered eight points clear with a stunning 3-0 win over third-placed Limavady at the Showgrounds in midweek.

Paul Kee‘s Welders are Bangor’s closest challengers - with a game in hand - and face Armagh City at Holm Park on Saturday.

Elsewhere on Saturday, Limavady host Annagh, Institute take on Ards at the Brandywell, Stephen Small‘s Ballyclare face Ballinamallard at Dixon Park and Dundela welcome Newington to Wilgar Park (all 3pm).