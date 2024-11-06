Benoit Badiashile determined to stay at Chelsea despite lack of playing time

Benoit Badiashile said he wants to stay and fight for his Chelsea place

Chelsea defender Benoit Badiashile wants to stay and fight for his place in head coach Enzo Maresca’s plans despite reports in France linking him with a move.

The 23-year-old has played only once in the Premier League this season, as a second-half substitute during last month’s defeat to Liverpool, but said he is settled at Stamford Bridge.

Maresca is set to name a second-string line-up for Thursday’s Conference League game at home to Armenian side FC Noah, with Badiashile likely to start.

Badiashile impressed initially after joining Chelsea from Monaco in January 2023 (Nigel French/PA)

“Of course I want to stay, Chelsea is a big club,” he said. “I know how it’s difficult to succeed here but I will try to do my best.

“When you are a footballer you want to play every game but in a club like Chelsea you have a lot of good players. You have to use the minutes that you have and try to be your best.

“I know how it is hard to play in this club with this kind of player. The only thing I can do is work hard and try to convince the gaffer to play me at the weekend.”

Chelsea spent £32million to sign the central defender from Monaco in January 2023 and he made a positive early impact, featuring 11 times in the league during the remainder of the 2022-23 season and impressing with his assured performances.

He missed a large part of last season through injury but from March onwards played in all but one of the team’s fixtures as they won seven of their final 11 games.

However, under Maresca he has started only in cup matches leading to speculation he could depart in January.

Nevertheless he indicated he has enjoyed working under the Italian.

“He’s a great person and coach with good ideas,” said Badiashile. “I think we have the same vision of football. I really enjoy the time with the gaffer.”