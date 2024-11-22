Ben White ‘out for months’ after knee op, confirms Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta

Arsenal defender Ben White faces “months” on the sidelines, manager Mikel Arteta has revealed.

The 27-year-old has undergone surgery on a knee injury and will not be back until well into the new year.

“Ben White is going to be out for months, unfortunately,” said Arteta.

“He’s had different kinds of struggles. It’s never been the same thing but we had to make a decision.

“It hasn’t really improved in the last few weeks. We know that Ben is going to push every boundary but it got to a point that we had to protect the player and we decided to do the surgery.

“He agreed with that and obviously that’s going to keep him out for a few months. We have to see how he reacts to the surgery.

“I don’t expect it to be half a year, but I cannot say how long exactly.”