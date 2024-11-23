Ben Gibson’s own goal gives QPR a home draw against Stoke

Ben Gibson’s own goal gifted a point to QPR, who remain bottom of the Sky Bet Championship and without a home win this season after a 1-1 draw with Stoke.

Tom Cannon put the visitors ahead in the 24th minute with his eighth goal of the season and fourth in his past five matches.

Zan Celar wasted a chance to score his first goal for QPR when he missed a penalty. However, Marti Cifuentes’ struggling side equalised in the 62nd minute when Koki Saito’s corner was inadvertently touched in at the near post by Gibson.

Rangers made a lively start but found themselves behind following an error by Jimmy Dunne.

After the defender gave the ball away, Eric-Junior Bocat set up Cannon, who cut inside and sent a superb curling strike beyond goalkeeper Paul Nardi.

Rangers almost equalised immediately, with keeper Viktor Johansson producing a fine save to deny Saito, and were then given a great chance to level when Bocat gave away a penalty by fouling Paul Smyth.

Despite Celar failing to impress since his arrival in west London, and fellow summer signing Nicolas Madsen having scored all 13 of the spot-kicks he has taken during his senior career, it was the Slovenian striker who stepped up – and dragged his kick wide of the target.

Rangers continued to threaten before half-time and Johansson gathered Madsen’s header from Dunne’s cross.

But they were on the back foot after the interval and Nardi needed to produce a double save to prevent a second goal, denying Cannon and then Bae Junho.

QPR responded with Sam Field’s strike bringing another save from Johansson, Smyth blasting over, and Harrison Ashby’s deflected shot hitting the outside of the post before the hosts eventually drew level.

Nardi kept them level by brilliantly tipping a shot from Cannon onto the post.

There was a late let-off for QPR when Junho fired in from 25 yards but the goal was disallowed, seemingly for a handball by the South Korean.

And Johansson then produced a fine save to push Alfie Lloyd’s shot onto the post after the youngster had been set up by fellow substitute Lucas Andersen.

QPR’s failure to go above second-from-bottom Portsmouth, whose match against Blackburn was called off, will disappoint under-pressure Cifuentes.

His team face a vital match at fellow strugglers Cardiff, who are currently five points clear of them, in midweek.