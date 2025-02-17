Bayern Munich v Celtic: Match details, throw-in and how to watch as the Hoops try to defy the odds against six-time kings of Europe Bayern

Cameron Carter-Vickers and his teammates will take on the most successful side in German football at the Allianz Arena

AFTER Bayern Munich’s victory in the first leg, Celtic have left themselves with a mountain to climb in Bavaria this week if they are to progress in Europe.

Daizen Maeda gave the Hoops a little hope with a late goal at Parkhead but a two-goal margin of victory at Bayern’s home turf is a tall ask for the best of sides.

The game started off with Celtic holding their own against the 33-time German champions, pushing wave after wave of attack back.

Read more:

However, on the stroke of half-time, former Crystal Palace winger Michael Olise turned Greg Taylor and unleashed a shot past Kasper Schmeichel in the Celtic goal to open the scoring.

After the break, the Bundesliga leaders were riding on a high and doubled their lead when star striker Harry Kane volleyed a corner home after he was left unmarked at the back post. 2-0 Bayern.

Maeda’s tireless pestering of the Bayern defence eventually bore fruit but it was too late for Celtic.

Since then, the Scottish champions defeated Dundee United 3-0 at home with Irish international Adam Idah among the scorers, along with captain Callum McGregor and returning Portuguese fan favourite, Jota.

With that win, the green and white of Glasow moved 16 points clear at the top of the Scottish Premiership table with seven games left before the division splits.

For now, Celtic’s eyes turn to Germany as they hope to come out of Deutschland with a better result than their international comrades, who were defeated 5-1 in the opening game of the 2024 European Championships.

When and where is the Bayern Munich v Celtic game in the UEFA Champions League knockout play-offs?

Celtic will play Bayern Munich in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off tie at the Allianz Arena in Munich on Tuesday, February 18.

Kick-off is scheduled for 8pm.

Where can I watch Bayern Munich v Celtic?

This game between Celtic and Bayern Munich has been selected as the Tuesday Game of the Week by Amazon Prime Sport and will be shown on the Amazon Prime streaming service.

TNT Sport will also show coverage of the game.