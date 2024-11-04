Bayer Leverkusen boss Xabi Alonso dismisses Liverpool links on return to Anfield

Former Liverpool midfielder Xabi Alonso dodged questions about taking over at Anfield and insisted he does not return to the city as a tourist.

Alonso was hot favourite for the Liverpool job when Jurgen Klopp announced in January he was leaving, but quickly ruled himself out of the running before guiding Bayer Leverkusen to their first Bundesliga title.

Asked whether it was ever a serious consideration, the Spaniard, who won the 2005 Champions League during a five-year spell at Anfield, said: “At that time I was focused, I had a big thing with the players and we were really focused on that.”

Liverpool 🆚 Leverkusen Xabi Alonso returns to Anfield 🤩#UCL pic.twitter.com/34RoKRHvn0 — UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) November 4, 2024

He has already been linked with a return to another of his former clubs Real Madrid to succeed Carlo Ancelotti, but he refused to speculate on whether coming to Anfield would be a consideration.

“Let’s talk about the game tomorrow, it’s more interesting than my future. Let’s talk about the great players on both sides, that is what is in my head,” he added.

“For us it is a big challenge to come here. Liverpool at the moment is one of the best if not the best in Europe, they are showing that in a very strong Premier League and the Champions League.

“It’s a good squad, good coach. At Anfield, it’s a big challenge. We’re looking forward to it, let’s see what happens.”

Alonso remains a crowd favourite and there is every chance the Kop will sing his name at some point on Tuesday night.

Xabi Alonso, third left, won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005 (Phil Noble/PA)

“We will see, I will tell you after the game how I feel. There will be a moment for everything, but the main thing is not me,” he said.

“It’s the players, how we deal with the emotions you have in this stadium, they are in a good moment.”

On his return to Liverpool, he added: “Maybe tomorrow I will take a little walk or a run, but there is no time for tourism.

“I know the city very well, I loved it, but tomorrow I will focus on the game and only the game.”