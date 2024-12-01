Barry Bannan is the character of the team – Sheffield Wednesday boss Danny Rohl

Sheffield Wednesday manager Danny Rohl insisted Barry Bannan’s performance in their dramatic 2-1 win at Derby personified the spirit which propelled the visitors to victory.

Aged 35, Bannan’s superb second-half finish proved the catalyst for an impressive comeback after Ebou Adams had given Paul Warne’s men a deserved lead.

After watching the Scot equalise from 25 yards after Jerry Yates had spurned the opportunity to put the Rams in control, Jamal Lowe converted from fellow substitute Callum Paterson’s assist to leave Pride Park stunned.

“Barry is the same age as me and I can’t run around like him,” said Rohl. “He is the character of the team in a way.

“He shows brilliant willingness and desire to try and make things happen.

“After we went behind, step by step we came back into it. We got a little bit more control.

“But while I’m happy with the result, I’m not happy with the performance. We need to do better overall, especially in a division as tough as this.

“It is credit to my players that they came through. But I know we also need to improve and do better in certain aspects.”

Rohl added: “Full credit to Derby, because I knew beforehand this would be a difficult game. They are difficult to play against, good on the ball and tough.

“But we showed a good mentality, not only to just come from behind but also to do that away from home.”

Despite travelling to the east Midlands unbeaten in their two outings since losing the Steel City derby, Wednesday made a sluggish start, with Adams deservedly firing County ahead after nine minutes from Marcus Harness’ centre.

Yates later hit the crossbar, having already been guilty of a bad miss.

Wednesday improved as the half wore on, but only a little, so it was no surprise to see Rohl introduce Liam Palmer and Josh Windass for the start of the second half.

Yates could – indeed should – have stretched Derby’s lead but, having been left unmarked, could only turn Harness’ cross straight at James Beadle.

Bannan duly punished the hosts’ profligacy in the 64th minute, curling a wonderful strike past Jacob Widell Zetterstrom when County failed to clear their lines following a period of pressure.

Worse was to follow for the hosts when, in the fourth minute of stoppage time, Lowe turned home from fellow substitute Paterson’s pass.

Warne said: “We created enough to win the game handsomely. I know people are frustrated with me but I’ve even had members of their staff, not apologise to me, but say that we didn’t deserve that.

“We needed that second goal and we couldn’t get it. Yes, we lost a little bit of control but overall I thought we did excellently. The lads are devastated in that dressing room.

“They are lower than a snake’s belly in there so, because I think overall they’ve done really well, it’s up to us to stay positive and bring that positivity to them.

“Honestly, I don’t think I’ve ever felt this sorry from a defeat before because overall I thought the lads did great.”

Warne added: “We just needed that second goal and unfortunately it remained elusive.

“I thought it would take a wonder goal to get them back in it and Barry is probably the only player on the pitch who could have scored one like he did.”