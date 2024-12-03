Bangor ‘taking nothing for granted’ in bid to go 13 points clear in Playr-Fit Championship

BANGOR’S Marty Bradley admits the Seasiders have a great chance to go 13 points clear at the top of the Playr-Fit Championship when they take on basement side Newington at Inver Park under the Friday night lights (7.45pm) – but vowed they will take nothing for granted.

Lee Feeney’s high-flyers had a rare blip last weekend with a 1-1 draw against Armagh City at Clandeboye Park and midfielder Bradley warns the players are hungry to get back to winning ways.

Bradley said: Newington next and we’ll get back on track. Thankfully, the results we’ve got have put us in a strong position and being 10 points clear coming into Christmas is brilliant.

“But it’s still a long way to go. This league, you know what it’s like by now, bottom beats top randomly every other week, so we just have to keep going, just keep going the way we have been going – get back to winning ways again.

“We’ve become used to winning, and for us, it’s about getting straight back to winning ways – that’s the plan.”

In Saturday’s matches (3pm), Limavady welcome Newry City, Dundela host Institute, Ards face Ballinamallard at Clandeboye Park and Armagh City take on Ballyclare Comrades at Holm Park.