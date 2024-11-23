Bangor power 12 points clear at top of Playr-Fit Championship

BANGOR surged 12 points clear at the top of the Playr-Fit Championship after proving too hot for the Welders in the battle of the Blanchflower Stadium.

Referee Louise Thompson showed seven yellow cards in a feisty affair in which a Ben Arthurs goal five minutes before the break was enough to collect all three points against a side that had been fancied to run Lee Feeney’s Seasiders close in the race for automatic promotion to the Sports Direct Premiership.

The Welders are fourth, 14 points behind the leaders with a game in hand, and surely even at this relatively early stage of the campaign Paul Kee and his men’s best hope of promotion must be via the play-off spot.

A Paddy Downey goal in injury time gave Newington a 1-0 home win over Ballinamallard at Larne’s Inver Park, moving the north Belfast Swans to within a point of Newry City at the bottom.

Annagh United hammered Ballyclare Comrades 5-0 at the BMG Arena.

In Friday night’s action, Newry lost 2-0 to Dundela at the Showgrounds, while Ards were 2-0 winners over Limavady at Clandeboye Park. Institute and Armagh City drew 0-0 at the Brandywell.