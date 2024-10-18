Bangor back on top of Playr-Fit Championship

A BRACE from Lewis Harrison helped Bangor to a 2-1 win over Annagh United at Clandeboye Park on Friday night - and secured top spot in the ultra-competitive Playr-Fit Championship.

A goal from Paul Finnegan five minutes before the break put the visitors in front before a quickfire Harrison double had Lee Feeney’s side in control.

The result puts the Seasiders three points clear of the Welders at the top, having played a game more.

The Welders host Ballyclare Comrades on Saturday (all matches 3pm).

Newry City – relegated from the Sports Direct Premiership at the end of last season – take on Newington at the Showgrounds, Institute face Ballinamallard at the Brandywell, Dundela tackle Ards at Wilgar Park while promoted sides Armagh City and Limavady United clash at Holm Park.