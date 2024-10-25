AZ Alkmaar win helped Radu Dragusin get confidence back after red card

Radu Dragusin was pleased to right the wrongs of last month’s red card with a solid display to help Tottenham keep a clean sheet and beat AZ Alkmaar 1-0 in the Europa League on Thursday.

Dragusin returned to the Spurs line-up in this competition after he missed the win at Ferencvaros earlier this month following his seventh-minute sending-off against Qarabag on September 26.

It was a moment to forget for the January recruit who has struggled for opportunities since a £25million move from Genoa, but he vowed to learn from the error after Richarlison’s 53rd-minute spot-kick helped Tottenham secure a third consecutive European victory.

“Yeah, honestly it’s a great feeling being back on the pitch after that game. Obviously I learnt from that, for sure,” the 22-year-old said.

“Today was important for me to get back the confidence. I am really glad we won and everyone is happy.

“It was the first time I get a red card so it was a complete shock for me, but the most important thing is to understand the mistake I did and to understand you only have to learn from it.

“Also, I am surrounded by people, including my family and team-mates and my staff, who were incredibly supportive of me. And I understand OK, it was a mistake I did and I did a checklist on that but now I need to learn from that and move on.”

Centre-back Dragusin was directly up against ex-Spurs forward Troy Parrott and produced an accomplished display aside from a nervy moment at the start of the second half where he appeared to be fouled by Ernest Poku, who was halted in his tracks by an excellent recovery tackle from Rodrigo Bentancur.

The Romania international will likely be back on the bench for Sunday’s trip to Crystal Palace, but is happy to bide his time and wait for another chance under boss Ange Postecoglou despite reports in Italian media over a potential move away in the upcoming winter transfer window.

Dragusin told SpursPlay: “I am really glad we keep a clean sheet which for us defenders is very important.

“The only thing I can do and continue to do is work hard in training, keep my attitude high and when the gaffer believes in me, and I know he does, I have to show I deserve to play.”