Atlanta United rallies to beat Inter Miami in play-off thriller

Inter Miami forward Lionel Messi (10) walks off the field after stoppage time in the second half of an MLS soccer match against Atlanta United (Jason Allen/AP)

Xande Silva scored with a minute to go in stoppage time to give Atlanta United a dramatic 2-1 victory over Inter Miami in the first round of the MLS play-off series.

Lionel Messi and the top-seeded Florida club will now face Atlanta in Miami for a deciding third game.

Silva hit the top-left corner of the net, beating out goalkeeper Drake Callender in extra time.

Atlanta launched a surprise onslaught in the second half, clawing their way back from a 0-1 deficit.

Derrick Williams tied the game for Atlanta in the 58th minute after David Martinez opened the scoring for Inter Miami late in the first half.

Messi found the back of the net in extra time but the goal was disallowed due to a clear offside.