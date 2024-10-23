Atalanta v Celtic: Match details, kick-off time and how to watch Celtic’s third Champions League game against the Europa League champions Atalanta

Celtic will hope that Luis Palma and Luke McCowan can help them against the reigning Europa League champion of Atalanta. PICTURE: PA

CELTIC continue their Champions League campaign against reigning Europa League champions Atalanta.

The Scottish champions travel to Bergamo following a 2-2 draw with Aberdeen at home at the weekend.

Brendan Rogers and his side will be keen to get rid of the bitter taste of their 7-2 away defeat to Borussia Dortmund in the last matchday.

Greg Taylor remains out for the visitors from Glasgow but Alex Valle will continue to fill in the role as he did at the weekend.

Centre-back Cameron Carter-Vickers remains a doubt despite his return to training and will not make the trip to Italy.

Cameron Carter-Vickers trained on Tuesday, but did not travel to Italy (Andrew Milligan/PA)

Atalanta, who defeated Europe’s form team last year Bayer Leverkusen in Dublin to win the Europa League, enters this tie having beaten Shakhtar Donetsk 3-0 in the Veltins Arena, home of Schalke 04 in Germany.

In Serie A, Atalanta has gone unbeaten in five games, winning 2-0 against Venezia away from home at the weekend.

When and where is Celtic’s Champions League clash against Atalanta?

Celtic play against Atalanta at the Gewiss Stadium, or the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d’Italia on Wednesday, October 23.

Kick-off is scheduled for 5.45pm.

Where can I watch Atalanta v Celtic?

Celtic’s game against Atalanta will be streamed on TNT Sports via Discovery+ or BT Sport 4.