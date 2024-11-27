Aston Villa’s disallowed goal would have counted in England – Unai Emery

Unai Emery was not happy with the decision

Aston Villa boss Unai Emery described the decision to rule out his side’s last-gasp goal in their Champions League draw with Juventus as “very soft” and has called for consistency from European referees.

Morgan Rogers looked to have given Emery’s side another famous win when he slammed a loose ball home in stoppage time, but referee Jesus Gil Manzano ruled Diego Carlos to have fouled Juve goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and the goal was chalked off.

Contact seemed minimal but VAR did not intervene and Villa had to settle for a point in a 0-0 draw.

Diego Carlos was adjudged to have fouled Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio (David Davies/PA)

“With the last action, it is the interpretation of the referee,” the Spaniard said.

“In England, 80 per cent of those is given a goal and it’s not a foul. It’s very soft.

“But in Europe, it could be a foul. We have to accept.

“Everybody will know, in England the interpretation is different. The England referees, when actions like that the interpretation is a clear no foul but in Europe that interpretation is different.

“They have to be working to get the same decision when some action like that is coming. I don’t know exactly why but we knew before in the Premier League that it is different.

A very controversial finish at Villa Park 😲 Morgan Rogers' late goal is ruled out for a foul on Juventus goalkeeper Michele Di Gregorio and the match ends 0-0 ❌

“In Europe for example we are not doing a block like in England and we are not doing in front of the goalkeeper in offensive corners the same situations like in England.

“When the action happened, I was thinking here in Europe it’s a foul. In England not, but in Europe I have to accept it.

“At first, I thought the referee gave us a goal. In cases like that, it’s confusing because he has to wait for VAR. I don’t know what happened but I think so (the referee changed his mind with VAR).”

It was a disappointment for Villa, who remain unbeaten at home in their debut Champions League campaign and are still in contention to qualify automatically for the last 16.

“We were playing a favourite to be in the top eight and usually a contender to win this competition,” Emery added.

Players surround referee Jesus Gil Manzano (David Davies/PA)

“We are a team who for a long time didn’t play in Europe and the Champions League and this year is very important.

“We wanted to play competitive and we are in the right way. Today to get one point is very good, we wanted to win but wanted to avoid some mistakes we made in previous games.

“We have 10 points and we’re happy.”

Before the game Emery called Juventus one of the “best teams in the world, historically and now”, but this was an Italian side down to the bare bones.

Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez produces a brilliant save (Nick Potts/PA)

Only 14 outfield players made the trip from Turin, with striker Dusan Vlahovic among those who stayed behind.

Juve boss Thiago Motta, whose side are 19th but still in contention to reach the top eight, said: “There’s just three games left to qualify. The next home against Man City, then Brugge, then Benfica.

“One at a time, as we always did with the goal to qualify for the next round.

“In the end we will try and reach our goal which is to go to the next round.”