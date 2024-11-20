Aston Villa owner calls for delay to Premier League vote on APT rules

Aston Villa owner Nassef Sawiris has called for a delay on a key vote on Premier League financial rules

Aston Villa owner Nassef Sawiris wants a vote on changes to Premier League financial rules delayed until February in order to achieve consensus among top-flight clubs.

The Premier League intends to press ahead with a vote on amendments to its rules on associated party transactions (APT) at a meeting in central London on Friday, despite Villa having joined Manchester City in calling for a delay.

Aspects of the APTs were found to be unlawful by a tribunal after City launched a legal challenge against them, with the four-in-a-row champions having warned against rushing to make changes which could spark further legal action.

The Premier League is pressing ahead with plans for a vote on Friday (Mike Egerton/PA)

Villa wrote to clubs earlier this week outlining their position, and owner Sawiris has now gone public about the need for a pause, saying the league needs a “fresh start” after a difficult period that started with the Super League scandal three-and-a-half years ago.

Sawiris confirmed his club “would be voting against” the APT changes and added in a statement released to the Telegraph: “A vote in 90 days on amended terms taking into consideration the tribunal’s findings will have a significantly greater chance of securing the unanimous support of all 20 Premier League clubs.

“Crucially, a unanimous vote will present a fresh start for an embattled Premier League that began with the failed attempt to launch a Super League in 2021.

“With the imminent arrival of the Government’s independent football regulator, it is more important than ever that the Premier League can present itself to the regulator with a united front.

“In our view, this will be far more easily achieved if the APT vote is held in February and supported unanimously by all clubs.”

The rules are designed to ensure deals between clubs and entities linked to that club’s owners are struck for fair market value (FMV).

One amendment the league is seeking to make, based on the tribunal decision, is to make shareholder loans subject to an FMV assessment. Others involve rolling back changes made to the rules in February.

Sawiris also said it was vital for the Premier League to avoid incurring further “astronomical” legal costs.

Aston Villa owner Nassef Sawiris (right) wants the vote to be delayed (Mike Egerton/PA)

“It is noteworthy that legal bills to date on this matter have already reached astronomical amounts; further challenges and escalation of these fees could be avoided through reaching consensus,” the Egyptian said.

“Ultimately, a unanimous vote will showcase the emergence of a new era of clubs who can compete vigorously on the pitch but work together to strengthen the Premier League and its global appeal.”

The league told its clubs in September it had spent over £45million upholding its rules last season.

Villa tried and failed to amend the league’s profitability and sustainability rules at June’s Premier League annual general meeting to allow clubs to make losses of £135m over three years, instead of £105m.