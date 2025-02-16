Arsenal’s ‘crazy’ decision to put Mikel Merino up front pays dividends

Mikel Merino promised to keep doing whatever Arsenal need after overcoming his initial shock at being thrown on as a makeshift striker to score a match-winning double at Leicester.

The club’s failure to bring in a striker during the January transfer window was quickly compounded by losing top scorer Kai Havertz to a season-ending hamstring injury.

Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Jesus and Gabriel Martinelli are also out, meaning Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta deployed a makeshift front three that required a rejig as the Premier League title-chasers sought to find a way past lowly Leicester.

Arteta took the bold decision to bring on Merino in place of Raheem Sterling in the 69th minute and the Spain midfielder responded with an impressive brace that sealed a late 2-0 triumph.

“It was crazy for me to come on the pitch in that position,” the summer signing told club media.

“It was a really, really difficult game against a good side and the pressure was on us.

“But this game is about small details sometimes, about who’s more precise in the last metres.

“We were clinical in those last 20 minutes with me trying to make an impact in the box and with my team-mates just putting in some amazing balls.

Mikel Merino heads in the first of his two goals (Mike Egerton/PA)

“We won the game and I’m really, really, really happy.”

Merino only needed 21 minutes to double his tally for the season, having scored twice in his previous 26 appearances for Arsenal since joining from Real Sociedad.

It was an unforgettable first experience playing up top and an opportunity he had not been expecting.

“To be honest, it was just this morning when they told me it was a possibility,” Merino said.

“I read something in the media, but I wouldn’t believe it, but this morning they told me. I said I’m ready to do whatever the team needs me to do. I think I showed it.”

ARSENAL FIND THE OPENER! Mikel Merino heads home a brilliant cross from Ethan Nwaneri 🎯 📺 @tntsports & @discoveryplusUK pic.twitter.com/tQpEFO4WJz — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) February 15, 2025

As Arsenal kept the pressure on Premier League leaders Liverpool, a ninth loss in 10 league games left Ruud van Nistelrooy’s men with an all too familiar sinking feeling.

“It’s clear we’re doing absolutely what we can,” the Dutchman said.

“I can’t ask for any more from the players in terms of commitment and spirit and the physical performance they put in, the way they are playing together and stopping this Arsenal team from playing and scoring for an awful long time, creating ourselves and playing the way we want to play, going direct when we couldn’t.

“We did everything possible today and then you can’t ask any more.

“You have to be proud of this team and supportive of this team, and with the belief that we keep going like this and results will come.”