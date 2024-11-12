Arsenal hammer Juventus to boost Renee Slegers’ managerial claims

Arsenal interim head coach Renee Slegers has overseen four wins and a draw in five matches

Interim Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers enhanced her claims for taking the job permanently after a comfortable 4-0 Women’s Champions League victory over Juventus in Turin.

The former assistant to Jonas Eidevall, who resigned on the eve of their previous European fixture, has now overseen four wins and a draw in just under a month.

She kept faith with the same outfield 10 which beat Brighton 5-0 on Friday and they responded with another glut of goals, with a late burst bringing three in the last 15 minutes.

Interim Arsenal head coach Renee Slegers has enhanced her chances of getting the job long term (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

However, it was the least they deserved having been in control for most of the game.

Leading through Frida Maanam’s well-worked team goal in the first half, Stina Blackstenius doubled their lead with a fine solo effort before Mariona Caldentey scored for the third successive European game and Caitlin Foord tapped home the fourth.

Victory gives Arsenal, second in Group C, a three-point cushion over Juventus ahead of next week’s return fixture.

Goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, Arsenal’s one change from the weekend, was forced into two early saves from Sofia Cantore and Valentina Bergamaschi but otherwise had a quiet game as her team-mates took control.

Former Gunners goalkeeper Pauline Peyraud-Magnin did well to tip over Katie McCabe’s free-kick before saving twice from Alessio Russo.

But her goal was breached in some style seven minutes before half-time when centre-back Leah Williamson, 10 yards inside the Juventus half, drilled a pass into Maanum which she laid off into the path of Kim Little, who picked out Foord coming in from the left.

Frida Maanum opened the scoring in the first half (Fabio Ferrari/LaPresse via AP) (Fabio Ferrari/AP)

Foord, with her back to goal on the edge of the penalty area, threaded a pass through to Maanum who had continued her run and she poked the ball past the onrushing goalkeeper on the angle.

Arsenal’s dominance continued after the break, with Peyraud-Magnin saving Williamson’s header while Emily Fox’s first-time chip rebounded off the crossbar.

But the visitors got the second goal they needed in the 75th minute when Blackstenius broke down the left before cutting in to beat the goalkeeper at her near post.

Caldentey scored her customary European goal after seizing on a weak clearance from Lina Hurtig’s cross and Foord converted from close range from Kyra Cooney-Cross’ pass.