Arsenal had ‘very hard dilemma’ over moving women’s match – Renee Slegers

Arsenal interim Head Coach Renee Slegers says her side are not swayed by off-pitch distractions

Arsenal interim head coach Renee Slegers insists her side’s controversial scheduling conflict with the men’s first team should not sour opinions of the club.

The Gunners will move their high-profile Women’s Champions League clash with Bayern Munich away from the Emirates Stadium on December 18 due to Mikel Arteta’s side playing Crystal Palace in the Carabao Cup on the same day.

The situation has drawn criticism on social media, with some suggesting moving the women’s contest – which has been on sale for months – was revealing of attitudes towards the women’s game.

We are liaising with UEFA and further details regarding our UWCL match against Bayern Munich will be announced in due course. This is following the scheduling of the Carabao Cup quarter-final on December 18 at Emirates Stadium.

Slegers said: “I understand it’s a question, and I understand it’s being discussed in media as well. I think it’s been a very hard dilemma for the club, two great teams competing in competitions, and I think what Arsenal has been doing really well is pushing the growth of women’s football for a very long time.

“So I think this is a bump on the road, but what Arsenal has done for women’s football over time is very strong.”

The EFL Cup game cannot be moved due to issues relating to Palace’s fixture schedule, and neighbours Tottenham facing Manchester United the following night.

In May, Arsenal announced the Emirates Stadium would be women’s first team’s “main home”, with the north London stadium hosting 11 of their matches in the 2024-25 season.

A club statement announcing the men’s cup fixture included: “We are liaising with UEFA, and further details regarding our UEFA Women’s Champions League match against Bayern Munich will be announced in due course.”

UEFA, contacted by the PA news agency, said it is “currently liaising with the home club to confirm the venue of the match” but would not confirm whether or not Arsenal’s other Women’s Super League home, Meadow Park, was completely ruled out by UEFA standards for a Champions League group stage match.

Look who's back in training, Gooners

Slegers, whose fifth-placed WSL side take on in-form Brighton at the Emirates on Friday, last week confirmed she will remain in the caretaker role for at least five fixtures until the next international break.

The Dutch coach stepped in following the resignation of former boss Jonas Eidevall, while Monday was marked by the news that Arsenal sporting director Edu would also be stepping down.

She said: “We have no concerns around (the upheaval), because what we are doing, you could say we live in a little box with the team and staff.

Club Statement: Edu Gaspar

“For us, obviously Jonas leaving was a change, but what we are doing is not impacted by those (other) external things.

“What we need to do is work on our football and work on the group dynamics. That’s what we do day in, day out, so that’s where our focus is.”

Slegers did not feel Edu’s departure would have an impact on the search for Eidevall’s successor, and is confident the technical committee overseeing the process is “not affected by this.”

She added: “(Edu) has meant a lot for the women’s team at Arsenal, he’s meant a lot for the whole club.

“I wish him all the best, but the structure that we have in place here is very strong. It’s not dependent on one person.”