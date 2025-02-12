Arsenal forward Kai Havertz to miss rest of season with torn hamstring – reports

Arsenal could be dealt a significant blow in their Premier League title quest after it was reported that Kai Havertz is set to be ruled out for the rest of the season.

The German forward sustained an injury during the club’s warm-weather training camp in Dubai and was due to face further tests on the club’s arrival back in England.

The Athletic reported on Wednesday that Havertz, 25, has suffered a torn hamstring and could now miss the remainder of the current campaign.

Arsenal’s Kai Havertz looks set to miss the rest of the season (Jon Super/AP) (Jon Super/AP)

Although Arsenal have not commented on the scale of Havertz’ injury, his possible long-term absence would provide a serious headache for manager Mikel Arteta after the Gunners did not bolster their attacking options during the recent transfer window.

Arsenal failed in their bid to sign Ollie Watkins from Aston Villa last month.

Havertz had been due to lead Arsenal’s line for the remainder of the campaign, with Arteta even admitting it was possible the Germany international could be forced to play every game.

Gabriel Jesus is out for the season after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury last month. Bukayo Saka has been absent since December but it is hoped the England international – who travelled with his team-mates to the Middle East – could return next month.

Gabriel Martinelli also faces a spell on the sidelines after he was forced off injured in Arsenal’s Carabao Cup second-leg semi-final defeat at Newcastle last week.

Gabriel Jesus suffered a season-ending injury against Manchester United last month (Mike Egerton/PA)

It leaves the Gunners with only Leandro Trossard, Raheem Sterling and Ethan Nwaneri as the club’s recognised forward players.

Arteta is likely to provide an update on Havertz – who has scored 15 goals across 34 appearances this season – in his pre-Leicester press conference on Friday.

The Gunners are six points behind leaders Liverpool, having played a game more.