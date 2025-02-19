Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu out for rest of season after knee surgery

Takehiro Tomiyasu may not return from injury until 2026

Arsenal have confirmed that defender Takehiro Tomiyasu will miss the rest of the season following surgery on his right knee.

Tomiyasu, 26, has featured just once this term following the injury, which he sustained prior to the campaign starting.

And the Gunners revealed the Japan international will now face an extended period on the sidelines.

Medical update: Takehiro Tomiyasu 🗞️ — Arsenal (@Arsenal) February 19, 2025

Arsenal have endured a number of injury woes this season with Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus both out for the season, and Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli also currently absent.

A statement from Arsenal read: “Takehiro Tomiyasu has undergone a successful surgery on the right knee issue which he first sustained in pre-season.

“Despite an initial surgical procedure in August, followed by a return to full training, and featuring as a substitute in our home Premier League match against Southampton in October, Tomi continued to have issues with his knee, resulting in a further corrective surgical procedure.

“Tomi will now begin his recovery and rehabilitation programme, which is expected to be completed towards the end of this year.”

Posting on Instagram, Tomiyasu wrote: “I had surgery on my knee a few days ago and I’ve already started my rehab to do what I love the most again.

“It has been the toughest period in my career for sure and it carries on a bit more but I won’t give up. Thank you for your support and see you soon at the stadium.”

Arsenal are second in the Premier League, seven points behind leaders Liverpool, and will return to action against West Ham at the Emirates on Saturday.