Arsenal defender Ben White set for injury lay-off

Arsenal defender Ben White is set for a spell on the sidelines having undergone minor surgery on a knee issue, according to reports.

White, 27, has seen his workload managed during the opening part of the season, making only 12 appearances.

Although White started the past two matches in the Champions League at Inter Milan and against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League on Sunday – playing the full 90 minutes in both – it appears the decision has now been made for an operation.

Reports suggest the procedure to help alleviate his joint issues will see White unavailable for around eight weeks. Arsenal have been contacted for comment.

With summer signing Riccardo Calafiori still recovering from a knee injury and Takehiro Tomiyasu also unavailable, the loss of White would be another setback for Gunners boss Mikel Arteta, who has seen his side slip back in the title race.

Arsenal return to action following the international break with a home match on November 23 against Nottingham Forest – who are just below them in the table – followed by the trip to Sporting Lisbon in the Champions League.