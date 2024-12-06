Arne Slot urges Liverpool to be ‘aggressive in a smart way’ against Everton

Arne Slot wants Liverpool to be “aggressive in a smart way” in the Merseyside derby as he feels his side receive more yellow cards than they deserve.

The Reds boss will be without midfielder Alexis Mac Allister against Everton on Saturday as he serves a one-match ban after his fifth booking of the season in Wednesday’s draw at Newcastle.

Ryan Gravenberch is also only one caution away from being suspended and, in the heat of what is likely to be the final derby at Goodison Park, barring an FA Cup meeting, Slot is aware tensions can sometimes boil over.

“You need to be aggressive if you go over there because they will be aggressive as well but you need to be aggressive in a smart way,” said Slot.

Read the latest team news from both camps ahead of Saturday’s 245th edition of the Merseyside derby ⤵️ #EVELIV — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 6, 2024

“Last season we were very aggressive when we went there because I watched the game back yesterday, but after half an hour I was a bit surprised because Liverpool had the ball most of the time and there were 10 fouls made by Liverpool players and only one by an Everton player.

“So we have to be aggressive but in a smart way, especially because they are a big threat from set-pieces so every time we give away an unnecessary free-kick that is not smart.

“The downside to it is these players hardly make any fouls. Ryan is also one card away from being suspended so that’s something for us to be aware of.

“How that is possible because we hardly make any fouls?

“The good thing for us is we have the main four midfielders that have played, Dom (Szoboszlai), Ryan, Curtis (Jones) and Macca, and there are still three left and Harvey Elliott is on his way back.”

Everton ended a run of four games without a goal with four against Wolves in midweek, all from set-pieces.

Slot knows that is an area where his players will have to be especially careful, particularly as goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher is likely to come under pressure – even before his error at St James’ Park resulted in a late equaliser.

“I don’t think Everton is the only team who is trying to block a goalkeeper or block the best header,” added the Dutchman, who is still waiting for first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker to return after a hamstring problem which has sidelined him for two months.

Liverpool manager Arne Slot saw his side drop points at Newcastle on Wednesday (Owen Humphreys/PA)

“If you were here five, six or seven years ago no-one talked that much about set-pieces and now everyone talks about the importance of set-pieces.

“Everton is definitely a team that can score from a set-piece but we have some players who can score from a set-piece as well, so we are focused on the ones we have to defend but we also think about the ones we can get.

“If you want to talk about tactics you first have to match their work-rate, and we can as we have shown in all the games we have played until now that we are a team who works really hard as well.

“But that is what we need when we go to Everton because the team works really hard and the fans will probably help them working even harder.

“To be part of the last derby at Goodison Park makes it even more special – but it is only a nice experience if the result goes your way.”