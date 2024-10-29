Arne Slot believes Erik ten Hag will manage another big club again soon

Arne Slot, right, shakes hands with Erik ten Hag after the Premier League match between Manchester United and Liverpool

Liverpool boss Arne Slot believes Erik ten Hag will be back in a big job soon following his sacking by Manchester United.

Ten Hag’s two-and-a-half-year stint in charge of the Red Devils ended on Monday after a difficult opening to the season.

By contrast, Slot has made a dream start to life at Anfield and he offered words of comfort to his compatriot.

Club statement: Erik ten Hag.#MUFC — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 28, 2024

Speaking ahead of Liverpool’s Carabao Cup clash with Brighton on Wednesday, Slot said: “He’s a Dutch manager so it makes it even harder for me, for us as Dutch people.

“Always your first thoughts are with the person. We are all in this job so we know that it can happen but, if it happens, especially because I know him a little bit and I know how much work he puts into it, then to get this news for him is of course a pity.

“But we also know, especially us coming from Holland, how well he did at Ajax and that he won two trophies over here so we will see him I think in the near future at a big club again.

“But at this moment for him and his family it’s, of course – tragedy is maybe a bit too much to say – but it’s a big disappointment.”