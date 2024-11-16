Soccer

Armagh City victory boosts leaders Bangor

Welders miss chance to turn up heat as Limavady move into second spot in Playr-Fit Championship

By Frank Brownlow

ARMAGH City blasted the Welders' chance to close the gap on runaway Playr-Fit Championship leaders Bangor by beating Paul Kee’s side 3-0 at Holm Park.

Second half goals from Dale Montgomery, Igor Rutkowski and James McCormack handed City a deserved victory.

Limavady leapfrogged the Welders into second spot - six points behind the Seasiders and with a game more played - thanks to a 2-1 win over Annagh at the Showgrounds.

Lee Feeney’s side take on Darren Mullen’s Newry City at Clandeboye Park on Sunday (2pm).

A Danny Barker hat-trick sparked Ballinamllard to an excellent 4-1 away success over Ballyclare who were hampered by red cards midway through the second half for Lee McCune and Tomás Gilmour.

A Michael McLellan double inspired Dundela to a 3-1 win against north Belfast’s Newington at Wilgar Park.

Max Greer bagged a brace as Ards defeated Institute 4-2 at the Brandywell.