Armagh City victory boosts leaders Bangor

Newry City boss Darren Mullen takes his side to Bangor on Sunday

ARMAGH City blasted the Welders' chance to close the gap on runaway Playr-Fit Championship leaders Bangor by beating Paul Kee’s side 3-0 at Holm Park.

Second half goals from Dale Montgomery, Igor Rutkowski and James McCormack handed City a deserved victory.

Limavady leapfrogged the Welders into second spot - six points behind the Seasiders and with a game more played - thanks to a 2-1 win over Annagh at the Showgrounds.

Lee Feeney’s side take on Darren Mullen’s Newry City at Clandeboye Park on Sunday (2pm).

A Danny Barker hat-trick sparked Ballinamllard to an excellent 4-1 away success over Ballyclare who were hampered by red cards midway through the second half for Lee McCune and Tomás Gilmour.

A Michael McLellan double inspired Dundela to a 3-1 win against north Belfast’s Newington at Wilgar Park.

Max Greer bagged a brace as Ards defeated Institute 4-2 at the Brandywell.