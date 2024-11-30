Armagh City get a boost for glamour Cliftonville clash

ARMAGH City will go into Wednesday night’s big BetMcLean Cup quarter-final against Cliftonville at Holm Park with added confidence after a Conor Mullen equaliser five minutes into stoppage time earned a point at runaway Playr-Fit Championship leaders Bangor.

Lewis Harrison gave the Seasiders the lead in the 73rd minute but they were denied all three points by that dramatic Mullen leveller for Shea Campbell’s side, the 1-1 draw seeing Bangor’s big lead cut to 10 points.

Limavady are in second - ahead of Dundela on goal difference - after beating Newington 4-1 at the Showgrounds. The Duns were 2-1 winners at Ballinamallard.

The Welders are a further two points back after beating Ards 4-0 at Blanchflower Stadium – Tiarnan O’Connor bagged a brace – and could move into second by winning their game in hand.

Ballyclare Comrades and Institute drew 3-3 in a Dixon Park thriller, two late Oisin Duffy goals making the journey back to Derry that bit more enjoyable for the visitors after they’d trailed 3-1 with five minutes left.

Under the Friday night lights, Annagh United - who tackle champions Larne at the BMG Arena on Wednesday night in a BetMcLean Cup quarter-final - won 2-0 at struggling Newry City.