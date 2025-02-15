Another injury blow for Manchester United as Amad Diallo suffers ankle damage

Manchester United forward Amad Diallo could miss the rest of the season with ankle ligament damage, the PA news agency understands.

The 22-year-old has been one of the few bright points in a campaign to forget at Old Trafford, scoring six goals in his last 14 appearances in all competitions.

But Diallo is now facing a spell on the sidelines after sustaining ankle ligament damage in training.

Amad Diallo has been one of the few bright points of the season at Manchester United (Martin Rickett/PA)

PA understands the Ivory Coast international is still being assessed, but a United source indicated it is touch and go whether he will play again this season.

Diallo confirmed an injury, posting on X, formerly known as Twitter: “Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season.

“Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for.”

Extremely disappointed to be writing this message in such a crucial time of the season. Unfortunately, I will be out for some time with an injury. I will come back stronger than ever!! Time to support the boys from the outside. Still loads to play for 🫶🏾❤️ pic.twitter.com/nWqTkOKyA5 — Amad (@Amaddiallo_19) February 15, 2025

The development is a major blow to head coach Ruben Amorim, who revealed ahead of Sunday’s trip to Tottenham that they had been hit by some unspecified injuries and illness.

Reports subsequently emerged that United midfielders Kobbie Mainoo, Manuel Ugarte and Toby Collyer picked up injuries in addition to Diallo’s setback.

Lisandro Martinez recently sustained a season-ending anterior cruciate ligament injury, while Amorim suggested Luke Shaw, Jonny Evans, Mason Mount and Altay Bayindir remain absent.

Lisandro Martinez suffered a serious knee injury (Martin Rickett/PA)

Academy players, including 17-year-old Chido Obi, have been promoted to first-team training to help cope with the issues.

United sit 14th in the Premier League standings ahead of travelling to Tottenham, who are two points behind them.

As if they were not dealing with enough, PA understands United’s travel plans to the capital were disrupted by a signal failure on the West Coast mainline.

The issue meant a coach journey to London rather than a train, although that is only understood to have added an hour to the travel time.