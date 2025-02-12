Anis Mehmeti’s double gives play-off chasing Bristol City win over Stoke

Anis Mehmeti took his goal tally for the season to 11 with a double as Bristol City boosted their Championship play-off challenge with a 2-0 victory over Stoke at Ashton Gate.

The hosts went in front on 11 minutes when Mark Sykes ran onto a precise Scott Twine through ball on the right and crossed low for Mehmeti to shoot home from close range.

The winger’s second goal on 73 minutes was much more spectacular, a scorching volley from an angle which saw the ball arrow into the roof of the net after Rob Dickie had headed a Max Bird corner across the penalty area.

It was a deserved success for Liam Manning’s Robins, who bounced back strongly from Sunday’s surprise home defeat by Swansea.

Stoke, who remain just three points clear of the relegation zone, battled hard but could have no complaints after failing to test Bristol City goalkeeper Max O’Leary enough.

Mehmeti’s early strike came after a bright Stoke start. But from then until the break it was Bristol City who created the majority of clear chances.

Twine had seen a low drive saved by Viktor Johansson before the goal and, while Andrew Moran shot wide for the visitors, it was the hosts who went close again on 18 minutes when Bird’s shot was inches wide of the far post.

Sykes fired over after a Jason Knight shot had been blocked. Sinclair Armstrong’s powerful running was causing Stoke problems and Michael Rose picked up a 24th-minute caution for clattering into the big striker from behind.

Armstrong might have done better on 31 minutes when shooting tamely at Johansson from a Twine pass but Stoke had a good opportunity to level four minutes later when Lewis Baker volleyed wide from a Josh Wilson-Esbrand cross.

Visiting boss Mark Robins made a change at the break, sending on Junior Tchamadeu for Tatsuki Seko. But it was Bristol City who continued to threaten as Dickie headed narrowly wide from a Twine free kick.

The game went quiet for a spell as both teams made changes but Mehmeti’s superb strike in front of the home fans raised the atmosphere again.

Bristol City finished strongly and might have won by a bigger margin as Johansson saved at full stretch from substitute Yu Hirakawa.

The Stoke keeper had to produce a repeat performance moments later to keep out a low effort from another replacement Nahki Wells.

There was little to trouble O’Leary at the other end and the final whistle brought jeers from the travelling contingent of Stoke fans, who had little to cheer throughout a toothless display.

Bristol City are just two points adrift of the top six and, on the evidence of this performance, can look forward to a sustained challenge.