Andre Gray’s late equaliser preserves Plymouth’s unbeaten home run

Former Watford striker Andre Gray scored a last-minute equaliser as Wayne Rooney’s Plymouth stretched their unbeaten Championship home run to six with a 2-2 draw against the Hornets.

Gray smashed home from just inside the box after being teed up by substitute striker Mustapha Bundu in the sixth and final minute of stoppage time.

Watford, who dominated early possession, took a ninth-minute lead when Vakoun Bayo slid in at the far post to beat home keeper Dan Grimshaw and convert Yasser Larouci’s left-wing cross.

Gray levelled in the 23rd minute with a technically brilliant right-foot volley to meet skipper Lewis Gibson’s long ball from inside his own half.

Gray used all his experience to allow the towering ball to drop in front of him before guiding the ball past Daniel Bachmann, at full stretch in the Watford goal, in at the far post.

Central defender Ryan Porteous – who had missed an earlier opportunity – made it 2-1 to Watford with a fine finish steering home Mattie Pollock’s cross from the right as he slid into the six-yard box.

Porteous could have put Watford ahead from a 31st-minute corner, nodded down by Pollock into his fellow central defender’s path. But Porteous, side footed wide from close range through a crowded six-yard box.

Argyle playmaker Morgan Whittaker came close to putting Plymouth ahead after 26 minutes with an audacious half-volley from long range.

Whittaker’s shot from 25 yards plus whistled just past Bachmann’s post, with the keeper beaten for pace.

Striker Michael Obafemi then tried his luck, spinning to send a shot just wide from the edge of the box with a shot on the turn.

Grimshaw did well to punch clear an inswinging Giorgio Chakvetadze corner before Watford scored their second.

Argyle’s on-loan Leeds’ midfielder Darko Gyabi tried his luck from 25 yards but his shot on the run dipped just over the bar.

Grimshaw was forced into a good save, just under his bar, after Chakvetadze beat two defenders and let fly from the edge of the penalty area after 58 minutes.

Gyabi cut inside from the left in the 64th minute but his low shot was easily held by Bachmann, low down at his near post.

Sorinola’s cross from the right was just too far ahead of Gray, who made contact but could only head wide in the 71st minute as Argyle pressed for a leveller.

Grimshaw made a great save with his feet to deny Bayo in the 78th minute after skipper Moussa Sissoko broke from the halfway line on the counter before teeing up the opening goal scorer.

But Gray had the final say to earn Argyle a point.