Alyssa Naeher confident Emma Hayes is at start of bright future with USA

United States goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher feels the impact Emma Hayes has made so far as head coach is “just the beginning for her and this team”.

After a trophy-laden 12 years as Chelsea boss, Hayes took charge of the USA during the summer and went on to lead them to Olympic gold in Paris.

The four-time world champions, who suffered a last-16 exit at the 2023 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, have won 12 of 13 matches under the 48-year-old Englishwoman, drawing the other.

Hayes’ USA face England at Wembley on Saturday (Adam Davy/PA)

Next up is a clash with England at Wembley on Saturday, the first of two friendlies in Europe to round off the calendar year, with the second against the Netherlands next Tuesday.

Naeher said of Hayes: “She’s obviously had a great impact on this team very quickly, helping guide us this summer in the Olympics to a gold medal and I think that’s kind of just the beginning for her and this team.

“To be able to build off that and finish the year against two top-quality opponents in England and the Netherlands is a great test for this team.

“Challenging road games is always something that is really important for the development of a team, you want to be in uncomfortable situations, you want to be challenged and I think it’s a great way to the end the year as we continue to build toward the future.”

USA goalkeeper Alyssa Naeher in action during the Paris Olympics (Mike Egerton/PA)

While the US are at the start under Hayes, Naeher is nearing the end of her time with the team, having this week announced she will retire from international football after these two friendlies.

The 36-year-old has earned 113 caps, including the 2-1 last-four win over England at the France 2019 World Cup, during which Naeher saved a late penalty from Steph Houghton, and subsequent final against the Netherlands that they won 2-0.

She was also part of the side beaten 2-1 by England in a friendly at Wembley shortly after the Lionesses’ 2022 Euros success.

And on facing them again as she prepares to sign off, Naeher said: “Just having the opportunity to play here at Wembley is incredible. In 2022 the energy and atmosphere in the stadium was something really, really cool.

Naeher saves Steph Houghton’s penalty in the 2019 World Cup semi-finals (Richard Sellers/PA)

“I think over the years we’ve had so many incredible match-ups and games with England. A lot of respect for them as a team and an opponent and these are the games you want to play in, these are the games that are great for the team. I’m excited for the team to have these two games to close out the year.

“These two games are going to be huge for us and I expect to have another great battle with England on the field, two great teams going up against each other, it’s always fun to watch and fun to be a part of.

“Any time you play against England and high-quality opponents, these are the games you look forward to.”

The match pits the top two teams in FIFA’s world rankings against each other, with Hayes’ side currently number one and Saria Wiegman’s England second.