Airdrieonians end losing run by beating sixth-tier side Dundee North End

Lewis McGregor’s early goal was enough for Airdrieonians to edge out lowly Dundee North End 1-0 in the third round of the Scottish Cup for their first win in 12 games.

The Diamonds, bottom of the Scottish Championship amid a miserable run of results, led after only six minutes of the game as McGregor found the top corner of the net with a fine strike from the edge of the box.

Aidan Wilson and Rhys Armstrong both had chances to double the lead before McGregor headed a chance narrowly wide late in the first half.

The Dokens, who play four tiers below the Championship in the Midlands League, made it a more scrappy affair in the second half and Airdrieonians could not add to their lead.