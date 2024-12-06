Ademola Lookman sends Atalanta top of Serie A with late winner against AC Milan

Ademola Lookman was the hero for Atalanta against AC Milan

Ademola Lookman’s 87th-minute winner sent Atalanta to the Serie A summit with a dramatic 2-1 victory over AC Milan.

Gian Piero Gasperini’s men looked set to drop points in the division for the first time since September after Milan forward Alvaro Morata quickly cancelled out Charles De Ketelaere’s 12th-minute opener.

Atalanta talisman Lookman had other ideas, though, as he headed in Sead Kolasinac’s corner with three minutes left to help Atalanta claim a ninth consecutive Serie A win to move two points clear of Antonio Conte’s Napoli.

Inter Milan are third in the table, three points behind the pacesetters, after they breezed past Parma 3-1 at San Siro.

It took until the 40th minute for the hosts to break the deadlock through Federico Dimarco, but dominant Inter never looked back.

Nicolo Barella and Marcus Thuram struck twice at the start of the second period before Matteo Darmian put through his own net with nine minutes to give Parma a consolation.

Paris St Germain remained unbeaten and top of Ligue 1 but were held to a 0-0 draw at Auxerre.

Jonathan David’s double helped Lille leapfrog Monaco and move into third with a 3-1 victory over Brest.

A brace by substitute Nick Woltemade helped Stuttgart come from two goals down to win 3-2 at home to Union Berlin in the Bundesliga.

Former Liverpool forward Iago Aspas was on target in Celta Vigo’s 2-0 LaLiga victory over Mallorca, who finished with 10 men after Antonio Raillo was sent off.