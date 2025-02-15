Aberdeen record long overdue Premiership victory with narrow win at Dundee

Aberdeen’s long wait for a William Hill Premiership win came to an end at the 15th time of asking with a narrow 2-1 victory at Dundee.

The Dons opened the scoring through Kevin Nisbet and extended their lead after the break with a goal-of-the-season contender from Topi Keskinen.

Seb Palmer-Houlden pulled one back for the hosts but Aberdeen held on to secure all three points.

The result lifted the Dons back into third place in the Premiership table while Dundee slipped to 11th.

The hosts made just one change to the starting line-up from last week’s Scottish Gas Scottish Cup win over Airdrie with Mo Sylla being recalled in place of Seun Adewumi, who dropped to the bench.

Aberdeen kept faith with the same XI who defeated Dunfermline in the cup last Sunday but goalkeeper Dimitar Mitov returned from injury and was named as a substitute alongside Oday Dabbagh.

The hosts were the first to threaten in the sixth minute when Ziyad Larkeche slipped a pass to Simon Murray inside the Aberdeen box but the striker was falling as he hit his shot and it flew straight at Dons keeper Ross Doohan, who easily gathered.

Larkeche then came close to opening the scoring himself when he let fly with a fierce drive that hit the side netting.

In the 26th minute Aberdeen counter-attacked from inside their own half with the ball ending up with Keskinen but his shot was tame and was easily gathered by home keeper Jon McCracken, who then had to look lively to tip over a deflected Ante Palaversa effort.

However, McCracken could not prevent Aberdeen from taking the lead just three minutes later. Jeppe Okkels found Kristers Tobers with a cross and although McCracken saved his initial shot, Nisbet was on hand to rifle home the rebound to give his side the lead.

The Dons extended their advantage in the 52nd minute with an absolute wonder goal. Keskinen drove forward before unleashing an unstoppable curling strike from 30 yards high past McCracken.

However, the Dark Blues stormed back into the contest just two minutes later when Mulligan crossed from the right with substitute Palmer-Houlden firing into the back of the net.

McCracken then came to the rescue for the home side in the 74th minute when he made a superb reaction stop to keep out a goalbound header from Tobers.

Deep in stoppage time there were shouts for a penalty from the home side after Murray tumbled in the box but referee Grant Irvine saw no offence with Aberdeen holding on to their precious three points.