Aberdeen boss sets sights on improvement after unbeaten record ends at St Mirren

Jimmy Thelin insists that Aberdeen must improve if they are to recover from their first William Hill Premiership defeat of the season.

The Dons were outmuscled in their 2-1 defeat at St Mirren, a result that saw them fall three points behind Celtic in the title race.

There will be a short turnaround for Thelin’s men before they return to action, with a trip to face Hibernian up next on Tuesday evening.

“It’s a long season, every opponent is good but we have to focus on ourselves and what we can improve on from the St Mirren game,” the Aberdeen boss said.

“I’m not going to feel bad because we lost one game, though we know in some parts of the game we have to be better.

“Even when you win, it’s another game. You have to respect your opponent and prepare yourself.

“It’s important for us how we improve our identity on the pitch.”

The travelling Aberdeen fans packed out the away end at the SMISA Stadium and stayed behind after the full-time whistle to applaud their team off the park.

The encounter in Paisley was delayed by an hour, as volunteers worked tirelessly to clear snow from the pitch.

Referee John Beaton gave the game the go-ahead at 2:55pm, though the visitors began in a sluggish fashion and deservedly fell behind to Toyosi Olusanya’s 20th minute opener.

“We were aligned, everybody wanted to play the game so we were happy when it started but not with the result,” he added.

“It was a long trip for many people in bad conditions.

“The fans supported us the full game and after it too – we wanted a good result for them.”

Delighted Saints boss Stephen Robinson thinks he is finally getting the best out of Richard Taylor after the laid-back defender netted the winning goal to end Aberdeen’s unbeaten start.

The 24-year-old leapt to power home at the back post with seven minutes of the game remaining.

His boss believes he has all the attributes to go right to the top – but admitted he has had to have some stern words to guide him along the way.

Robinson explained: “We demanded more from him, Richard has got absolutely everything.

“Sometimes his mindset it what costs him but he’s got so many good physical attributes.

“He should be scoring more and more goals that he’s started to add to his game.

“He’s chilled, he’s horizontal but a lovely, lovely boy with so much potential – we believe he can play at a really high level.”

Another area of the pitch that the Buddies boss is pleased with is their forward line, which caused all sorts of issues for the Dons defence.

Olusanya took his tally for the season to seven goals, while the likes of Conor McMenamin, Greg Kiltie and Elvis Bwomono were a constant threat.

“I think as an all round performance, our pressing was incredible at times,” Robinson added.

“It’s no wonder the three forwards get tired because I’m constantly screaming and shouting at them to keep pressing.”