A point gained – Chris Wilder content with Sheffield United’s draw at Coventry

Sheffield United manager Chris Wilder called the 2-2 draw at Coventry “a point gained”, despite seeing his side pegged back twice in a hard-fought clash at the CBS Arena.

Tyrese Campbell opened the scoring before Norman Bassette scored his first Coventry goal.

Jesurun Rak-Sakyi put the Blades back in front before they had Anel Ahmedhodzic sent off for grabbing Bassette by the throat and throwing him to the floor in a rush of blood just before half-time.

Coventry piled on the pressure in the second half and Bobby Thomas headed them level with 10 minutes remaining.

Wilder said: “They started the better, against the run of play we scored, they got back into it with a cross-shot which we’re a bit disappointed with from a defensive point of view.

“For me, definitely a point gained with how the game went. We’re 2-1 up, do we go kamikaze and play 4-3-2 and open the game up?

“We sat in, we have shown that we’re prepared to defend by hook or by crook, the only disappointing thing for us was that we had nothing going forward, no stretching the team.

“It was always going to be a tough game. I think if you look at the players and the composition of the opposition’s squad I do believe it is top five or six.

“We tried to hang on in there and we did. We need to be more disciplined evidently. I’ve got no issue with the red card, I’ve got no issue with the referee’s decision and Anel’s fell for the free card trick and that puts even more pressure on ourselves in a tight game.

“He’s going to miss three games, internally we’re going to have to deal with it. The game is tough enough in this division, especially when you’re playing a top side.

“He’s touched Anel and then Anel’s done what he’s done. We’ve been mugged really, but Anel should know better. If somebody pushes me in the neck I’m certainly not going down holding my face and going down for five minutes.”

Coventry’s interim head coach Rhys Carr praised his side’s character.

“That spirit is clearly in the squad, so really pleased to come back against what is a good team in this division,” said Carr.

“The ‘even better’ for us is, if we can win those games and not get punched on the nose early and have to get ourselves back in the game.

“In terms of outcomes we’re pleased, we’re positive, Sheffield United are a good team and I thought the lads worked hard, applied themselves, showed great spirit and character, all those things they showed the other week at Sunderland.

“We’re at home, the fans here are unbelievable, so we wanted to get control of the game and have good intensity and get the crowd with us early.

“I felt we did that. They scored with their first attack which is disappointing, but the lads reacted quite well, got control of the game again and created chances.”

Bassette scored his first goal for the club since his move from Caen in the summer and was also involved in Ahmedhodzic’s sending-off.

Carr added: “Norman’s going to be a top player. He’s got real pace, we wanted that real threat in behind to stretch their back line and give the midfielders a little bit more space to play, so that was the logic.

“He’s confident anyway, but the confidence he would have got from his Belgium debut would have been something to give him a bit of a spring in his step.

“There’s an awful lot going on in the game, there’s certain moments like that between players all throughout the game.

“Norman’s certainly spirited, he’s a winner. Not sure what was said, what he did or didn’t do, but it provoked a reaction.”