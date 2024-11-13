5 talking points as England bid to avoid play-off peril in crunch Greece clash

England face a crucial penultimate Nations League tie against Greece in Athens on Thursday.

Here, the PA news agency takes a look at some of the issues surrounding the game.

Potential play-off peril

Gearing up for Greece ⚙️ pic.twitter.com/eKTAISdnt4 — England (@England) November 13, 2024

England’s shock defeat by Greece at Wembley last month has put them in the position where anything other than a win in the return tie will guarantee their hosts’ promotion to League A.

England have won all four previous visits, but the group leaders possess the only 100 per cent record in League B and a failure to take three points will leave England facing a play-off next March – the ties would be new manager Thomas Tuchel’s first competitive matches.

Left-back solution

Lewis Hall, right, has been called up to the England senior side for the first time (Nick Potts/PA)

For the first time in his interim tenure Lee Carsley has a genuine left-back to call on in the form of Newcastle’s Lewis Hall, who has been drafted into the senior squad.

It has been a problem position for some time, but especially for Carsley, who has fielded three players there in four games.

Hall’s club form has been good and the interim boss has to decide whether to give him a debut in such an important match or revert to Rico Lewis, the only player available who has done the job before for him.

Formation fudge

England interim manager Lee Carsley has changed formation every game (Bradley Collyer/PA)

The raft of withdrawals on Monday has shorn the squad of key players and it now looks particularly light in midfield, with England listing just four players – Conor Gallagher, Curtis Jones, Angel Gomes and Morgan Gibbs-White – in that position, although Jude Bellingham, among the eight forwards named, could play a deeper role.

Despite being so top heavy, it is unlikely Carsley will opt for the much-criticised 4-2-4 formation which he used in the home defeat by Greece.

But, having employed different formations in each of his four games, the interim boss faces another conundrum.

Boost Bellingham

Jude Bellingham has not really found his feet in Carsley’s teams (Nick Potts/PA)

The Real Madrid forward is struggling to rediscover his stellar club form of last season and he has not really found his rightful place in the two matches he has played for Carsley.

But his talent could be key in the two final games, especially with a lot of inexperienced players around him.

Step up and stay in

First #ThreeLions call-ups for Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Lewis Hall ⬆️🦁 More from Lee Carsley from Thursday's media conference… pic.twitter.com/bdTgAc74GC — England (@England) November 8, 2024

Lewis is one of five outfield players – Curtis Jones, Morgan Rogers, Tino Livramento and Taylor Harwood-Bellis are the others – who have yet to make a senior appearance.

Their under-21s experience may have got them a foot in the door with Carsley, who is set to return to the youth side, but it will not keep them in the squad.

Incoming manager Tuchel will no doubt be keeping a close eye on the games and a new man at the top may present an unexpected opportunity for the fresh faces.