Potential contenders to succeed sacked Steve Cooper at Leicester

Ruud van Nistelrooy, Graham Potter and David Moyes are among the names being linked with the vacant Leicester manager’s job

Manager Steve Cooper has been sacked by Leicester after the Foxes won just two of their first 12 games of the Premier League campaign.

Here, the PA news agency looks at some of the potential contenders to succeed Cooper at the King Power Stadium.

Ruud Van Nistelrooy

Ruud Van Nistelrooy (right) could succeed Steve Cooper (left) as Leicester manager (Martin Rickett/PA)

Van Nistelrooy was appointed as interim Manchester United manager after Erik ten Hag was sacked and oversaw three wins and one draw during his four games at the helm.

Ruben Amorim’s arrival at Old Trafford brought Van Nistelrooy’s time at the club – where he scored 150 goals in 219 appearances – to an end, but the 48-year-old was swiftly linked to the job vacancy at Coventry and has now been installed as favourite to head to Leicester instead.

David Moyes

Former West Ham manager David Moyes is among the favourites to become the new Leicester manager (Victoria Jones/PA)

Moyes led West Ham to Europa Conference League glory in 2023 and the club finished ninth in the Premier League the following season, but Moyes left by mutual consent in May when his contract expired.

Moyes worked as a pundit during this summer’s European Championship but admitted he wanted to remain involved in management. “There’s a lot of things that hopefully later in life I can choose to do,” Moyes said. “But I’m not quite sure yet if I want to give up my whistle and my stopwatch.”

Graham Potter

Graham Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea (Steven Paston/PA)

Potter has been out of work since being sacked by Chelsea in April 2023 after less than seven months in charge.

The former Brighton boss has been linked with a number of clubs – and also the England job when Gareth Southgate stepped down – during his extended break from the game but said recently he was “ready and looking forward to the next challenge”.

Lee Carsley

Lee Carsley has returned to his role in charge of England Under-21s after a six-game spell in charge of the senior side (Bradley Collyer/PA)

Carsley has returned to his role in charge of England’s Under-21s after leading the Three Lions to five wins out of six during his interim spell with the senior squad.

That spell ended on a high with a thumping 5-0 win over the Republic of Ireland at Wembley and Carsley has been widely praised for giving debuts to a number of young players, including Angel Gomes, Noni Madueke, Tino Livramento and Taylor Harwood-Bellis .

Edin Terzic

Former Borussia Dortmund head coach Edin Terzic is among the contenders to succeed Cooper at Leicester (Mike Egerton/PA)

Terzic spent two seasons in charge of Borussia Dortmund before resigning in June this year. During an interim spell in charge of the club, Terzic won the German Cup in 2021 and was appointed head coach in May 2022.

The club were Bundesliga runners-up in the 2022-23 season and reached the final of last campaign’s Champions League, where they were beaten by Real Madrid.