WXV triumphs ideal World Cup preparation for England, says captain Marlie Packer

Marlie Packer has underlined the importance of England’s last two WXV campaigns as the countdown continues towards a home World Cup.

England’s World Cup opener against the United States in Sunderland is 10 months away, starting a tournament the Red Roses are likely to be clear favourites for.

Currently ranked world number one by a distance and unbeaten since New Zealand defeated them in the World Cup final two years ago, England firmly hold pole position.

The moment we’ve all been waiting for 🤩 Here is the match schedule for #RWC2025 🧵 Pool A kicks off with hosts England playing USA in Sunderland#ThisEnergyNeverStops pic.twitter.com/FVRCKhlLVG — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 22, 2024

They have not won the world title since 2014, when players like Packer, Maggie Alphonsi, Danielle Waterman, Rachel Burford and Rochelle Clark were key figures.

But successive WXV triumphs, beating their closest rivals New Zealand and Canada in the finals, have helped mould England into what many believe is the complete package.

“What has been so great about these WXVs is that we’ve had the opportunity to play the best teams in the world regularly for the last couple of years,” England captain Packer said.

“And you know, the warm-up games before this year’s WXV – against France and New Zealand – they were not warm-up games, they were proper Test matches where we were going at each other.

“And when when we got into WXV we were posed questions by all the teams we played in lots of different areas, which was all positive for us.

“So being able to play those top teams makes sure that we have got our finger on the pulse and we know where we need to keep working.”

England’s August 22 World Cup clash at the Stadium of Light launches a 24-match pool phase, with Packer’s team also facing Samoa in Northampton eight days later and Australia in Brighton on September 6.

The quarter-finals will be split between Ashton Gate, Bristol and Exeter’s Sandy Park, with Ashton Gate also staging both semi-finals before Twickenham hosts the final on Saturday, September 27.

York’s Community Stadium will hold games involving reigning champions New Zealand and Canada on the tournament’s opening weekend, while a Pool B showdown between Wales and Scotland is set for the Salford Community Stadium on August 23.

Wales and Scotland remain in Greater Manchester for their second round of matches, before heading to Exeter and respective pool finales against Fiji and Canada.

Resurgent Ireland, conquerors of New Zealand in the recent WXV 1 tournament, end their pool campaign against the Black Ferns in Brighton on September 7 after earlier appointments with Japan and Spain.

All games takes place across six weekends, with the majority having afternoon kick-off times, and teams will have a minimum of six days between fixtures to optimise player welfare and team performance.

16 teams. 8 locations. 6 weekends of unmissable action. 🏆 We are excited to announce the match schedule for the Women's Rugby World Cup 2025 ⬇️ #RWC2025 #ThisEnergyNeverStops — Rugby World Cup (@rugbyworldcup) October 22, 2024

Also confirmed in the schedule are six double-header fixtures, while Brazil – the first South American team to qualify for a Women’s Rugby World Cup – start their campaign against South Africa.

“The confirmation of the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 match schedule brings a wave of excitement as fans in the host nation and around the globe can now mark their calendars for this era-defining tournament,” Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025 managing director Sarah Massey said.

“With thrilling match-ups and unforgettable moments guaranteed across the length and breadth of the country, the stage is set for the world’s top teams to showcase the very best of women’s rugby.”