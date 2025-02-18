Wales v Ireland: Match details, kick-off time and how to watch as Ireland look to take triple crown against a broken Welsh side

Wales are on a 14-game losing streak and come up against an Ireland side looking for a hattrick of Six Nations titles

AS Ireland march on towards a third straight Six Nations title, they come up against a Wales side that is at its weakest in years.

Now under the care of Matt Sherratt after Warren Gatland’s untimely exit, Wales are just looking to get to the end of this tournament so they can rebuild.

Ireland, however, will not take this game as a foregone conclusion, with Simon Easterby and his men looking to sure up their third title in a row, which has never been accomplished before by a standalone team (there have been numerous occasions where the title has been shared as part of a three-in-a-row).

Ireland captain Caelan Doris, Ronan Kelleher and Tadhg Furlong have been ruled out of Saturday’s game with injuries.

To replace them, Easterby has called up Ulster trio Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and Nick Timoney along with Munster forwards Gavin Coombes and John Hodnett and Leinster back row Diarmuid Mangan.

Ireland could keep one eye on the tough task of France in the next round of games and field a much-changed side against Wales to keep their stars healthy for the French’s trip to Dublin.

Wales will be best hoping to put in a good performance as they look to assess where their starting point is in their latest rebuild, with the last Welsh Six Nations victory happening in 2019, which was under Gatland.

When and where is the Wales v Ireland Six Nations match?

Ireland will travel to the Millenium Stadium in Cardiff to face Wales in their third Six Nations game of this campaign on Saturday, February 22.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2.15pm.

Where can I watch Wales v Ireland?

The match will be shown on BBC, with coverage starting at 1.15pm.

Alternatively, you can watch Virgin Media One’s coverage.