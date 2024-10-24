Ulster v Cardiff: Match details, kick-off times, and how to watch as the Ulstermen soldier on to Wales

THIS trip to Wales comes as the wins keep rolling in for Ulster Rugby and the province will hope that they can keep things rolling in Cardiff against the Blue and Blacks.

The Ulstermen come into this United Rugby Championship fixture off the back of a 36-12 victory over the Welsh side Ospreys.

During that game, Ulster showed the quality that they are capable of but are yet to show away from home, with their only two away fixtures, both in South Africa, resulting in defeats for the Irish side.

Going into this game, Ulster coach Richie Murphy said that he and his side are really looking to get their first win away from Kingspan Stadium this season.

This is the last round of games until the Autumn international series, where seven Ulster players have been selected for Andy Farrell’s squad.

Cardiff come into this game on the back of defeats to Edinburgh, Scarlets and Glasgow in their previous three games and will want to get a new lease of life in the URC.

When and where is the Ulster game against Cardiff Rugby in the United Rugby Championship?

Ulster Ruby will play Cardiff Rugby in the Walsh capital, at Cardiff Arms Park on Saturday, October 26.

Kick-off is scheduled for 7.35pm.

Where can I watch Ulster v Cardiff?

The Ulster-Cardiff game will be broadcast on Premier Sports and also on urc.tv