Ulster rugby fans having to squint harder and harder for glimpse of optimism during difficult season

This is always a slightly off-kilter time of the rugby season for provincial sides and their fans.

With the Six Nations taking practical precedence, just two rounds of United Rugby Championship fixtures are played during the downtime of the international tournament’s seven-weekend span, breaking up a mostly week-on-week run of domestic games since the Autumn Nations Series. And then international call-ups force provinces – admittedly one in the east a lot more than others – to delve deeper into their resources to put together teams for those matches.

As well as dominating the calendar, the Six Nations sucks virtually all of the oxygen out of the rugby room when it comes to attention too.

Although the diverting but anodyne behind-the-scenes Netflix programme Six Nations: Full Contact has been cancelled after two series, the northern hemisphere championship is still rugby’s biggest show outside the World Cup and casts a big shadow as the nights continue to get a little longer at this time of year.

But even with events in Cardiff – and Dublin, Rome and elsewhere to come – dominating rugby thoughts, the sight of Ulster sitting third from bottom in the URC is still one that screams for attention – although plenty of the province’s supporters probably consider these Six Nations weekends a dose of blessed relief.

Last weekend’s defeat to Benetton in Treviso was Ulster’s seventh from 11 URC matches.

They lost just seven all of the regular season last term and you have to go back to 2015-’16, when the competition was called the Pro12 and teams played 22 matches before the play-offs instead of the 18 they do now, for the last time Ulster shipped eight defeats. It would be an astonishing turnaround if they were to avoid that fate this season, and impressive enough given their remaining fixtures if they keep the losses column to single figures.

Former Ulster head coach Dan McFarland

Almost exactly a year ago Dan McFarland departed the Ulster hotseat after their fourth loss of the URC season – but that was an entirely different circumstance.

McFarland was in his sixth season in charge, while Richie Murphy – who was immediately announced as McFarland’s replacement on an interim basis and given a two-year contract before the season ended – was tasked with something of a rebuilding job.

With some high-profile, high-price names departing, Ulster pivoted to a youth-based approach with former Ireland U20 coach Murphy seen as the perfect fit to implement it.

But professional rugby is a brutal classroom, especially when you look around and can only see players with as much to learn as you do standing next to you.

Murphy’s side were ravaged by injuries in the first half of the season, particularly in the backline. Sevens star Zac Ward was required to play his first ever senior competitive match of professional 15-a-side rugby opposite Damian Penaud in the Champions Cup clash with Bordeaux, while former Ulster player Rob Lyttle was called up from club action with Banbridge to sign a short-term deal.

The return of injured international trio Stuart McCloskey, Jacob Stockdale and James Hume for the Benetton match provided a burst of optimism in a season sorely lacking it but, as has so often been the case, that one step forward was followed with more than a few back as Ulster collapsed in the second half under the weight of Italian pressure and their own indiscipline.

Next up is a Ravenhill clash with Scarlets on Saturday week but it’s a mark of how difficult the season has been for Ulster that even a return home doesn’t bring the comfort it used to.

Ulster began the campaign with rousing, narrow home wins over Glasgow and Connacht but since then the fell-good factor has drained from the Kingspan Stadium crowd, who have only seen two victories since – against the Ospreys in the URC and Exeter in the Champions Cup – while enduring inter-pro defeats to Munster and Leinster and an insipid first ever home loss to Zebre.

There was little positive to take from that match – the fact the Italians managed to back it up with a win on the road against Edinburgh next time out is cold comfort – but Ulster have managed to show glimpses of good things this season, although you need to squint extremely hard to call it progress.

Murphy may be bullish about the development of his youthful squad in training and in aspects of their performances but, as former Ulster centre Darren Cave noted on RTÉ’s Against the Head, even with “a lot of really good young players” it’s difficult for Ulster supporters to get too excited while the defeats are racking up.

Ulster head coach Richie Murphy

Not that Murphy’s head is buried in the sand to the problems either, saying after the Benetton game: “In glimpses of games, we look like we are going really well but the self-destruct button at the moment is being pressed too many times.”

But for many Ulster fans it feels like it’s become the default option this term and, as Cave noted, it could hardly be happening at a worse time for Ulster with season ticket renewals looming and their shirt and stadium sponsorship deals with Kingspan expiring at the end of this season.

Cave’s contention that, while it would be a commercial blow, missing out of a top-eight finish and the Champions Cup next season would leave Ulster better off from a playing point of view to allow the young squad to make a decent fist of the Challenge Cup, is hard to argue with.

Murphy’s coaching team for next season will get an overhaul with Mark Sexton and Willie Faloon coming in, while the work done in securing the likes of McCloskey, Stockdale, Iain Henderson and other key names to contract extensions is more than encouraging, as is the announcement South African Juarno Augustus is joining from Northampton.

Indeed, given Ulster’s pivot to bringing through young talent, that was something of an unexpected signing, although a hugely pleasing one for any Ulster fan who has seen Augustus wreak havoc from the Saints backrow in both the Gallagher Premiership and Europe.

But that’s all for next season, which right now feels an awfully long way away for Ulster supporters.