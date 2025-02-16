Ulster fly half Aidan Morgan who said that his side's discipline let them down during their 34-19 defeat to Benetton. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.

Despite falling to defeat to Italian opposition for the second URC game in a row, head coach Richie Murphy say that there were still positives to take from the 34-19 defeat on Saturday evening against Benetton.

The return of Stuart McCloskey and Jacob Stockdale added value to the backline and both made telling contributions in an encouraging opening period.

Indeed, after gaining the initiative early on through Nathan Doak and Mike Lowry, Stockdale went over for Ulster’s third try just short of the half hour.

Astonishingly, that turned out to Ulster’s last score of the game.

“There was plenty of good stuff in the first half. You know, playing on top of them when we got them down in their end,” Murphy said.

“Even from the very first kick-off we got into the game really well.”

But the second half was a very different picture.

Three yellow cards, the concession of 17 points and failing to add to their first half total paints a very bleak picture for Ulster.

“You know, I suppose at this moment in time, with a team that where we are at the moment, lacking a little bit of ability to get over the line when pressure comes on, it’s really important that we stick together and play as a team.

“And I think today we sort of went away from that a little bit and became a bit individual and tried to solve problems on our own. And ultimately that cost us in the end.

“The dressing room is gutted. They’re talking about their discipline, or ill-discipline. They’re talking about we’re a better team than what we are showing at the moment.

“In glimpses of games, we look like we are going really well but the self-destruct button at the moment is being pressed too many times.”

Ulster out-half Aidan Morgan echoed his coach’s sentiments.

The New Zealander says that if Ulster are to climb their way out of trouble and back up the rankings then they must stop bringing undue pressure on themselves.

“Obviously a really tough result. We felt like we scrambled quite well in the first half and were hanging in there but clearly our discipline let us down.

“We put ourselves under too much pressure and we really fell victim to that and we fell to some self-inflicted wounds in the end.”

“Obviously everyone is naturally disappointed. It’s sort of been the tale of the season so far and we are looking to stay tight as a group and reflect on the result, what’s happened and move forward as a group.”

“We put together some good stuff in the first half but we also allowed through penalties and our own mistakes, we allowed them to get into our own ‘22’ and they capitalised with a couple of tries.

“And the same result happened in the second half where our discipline let us down and easy entries for them ended in points and we weren’t able to score enough to get in the match.”