Powerful ball carrier Augustus joins Ulster on a three-year deal from Northampton at the end of the season

Northampton Saints Juarno Augustus (centre) is tackled by Exeter Chiefs Ross Vintcent (left) and Jack Maunder during the Gallagher Premiership match at cinch Stadium at Franklin's Gardens, Northampton. Picture date: Saturday September 28, 2024.

Ulster Rugby have announced the signing of powerful number eight, Juarno Augustus, from Northampton Saints on a three year deal.

The 26-year-old South African will join the province at the end of the season.

The surprise signing was announced this morning following a cryptic tweet from Ulster Rugby CEO that there would be an ‘exciting announcement tomorrow’.

Indeed, the news that the dynamic ball carrier will be linking up with Richie Murphy’s side at the end of the season will undoubtedly be met with a positive reaction from fans of Ulster Rugby, with the Alexander Bay-born forward being described as an “animal” and an “absolute beast” by boss Phil Dowson during his time at Saints.

Northampton Saints' Juarno Augustus (right) scores a try during the Gallagher Premiership match at the Gtech Community Stadium, London. Picture date: Saturday March 25, 2023. (Adam Davy/PA)

The 6’2” and 116kg back rower is known for his ability to gain metres in heavy traffic and has demonstrated an ability to score tries during his time in the English Premiership.

The signing appears to be a shrewd move for the province given the relatively young pack and the need for another dedicated ball carrier to add to the efforts of the likes of Nick Timoney in attempting to punch holes in opposition defences.

Augustus, who previously represented Western Province and the Stormers in his native South Africa, is in his fourth season with Northampton and made nine starts in 17 appearances last season when the English side lifted the Premiership trophy last season.

The influential South African No.8 has become a fixture in the first team at Franklin’s Gardens in the past few seasons and has consistently been near the top of the rankings in the Premiership for his ball carrying statistics.

Augustus was ear-marked as an exciting talent for South Africa after earning recognition as player of the tournament and top try scorer at the 2017 World Rugby Under-20 Championship however has yet to gain recognition with a cap for the Springboks.

The news comes as somewhat of a surprise given Ulster Rugby’s recent financial difficulties and emphasis on promoting young, home-grown talent.

However, given Augustus’ pedigree as a rugby player and ability to consistently break the gain-line, he may fit the profile of player required to add quality depth and an element of x-factor to Richie Murphy’s young side.

Reacting to the news, Ulster Rugby’s General Manager, Bryn Cunningham added:

“We are delighted to agree terms with Juarno and are extremely excited about what he will bring to Ulster Rugby.

“He has shown with Northampton Saints that he is a huge physical presence in the back row, with fantastic ball-carrying and a destructive threat around the breakdown. The modern game is so much about having a point of difference, particularly in explosiveness, and Juarno certainly has this.

“Having already been a key part of a premiership winning team with his peak years just in front of him, he has a rare combination of experience and youth. At the core of our recruitment strategy over the coming years will be the continual development of our homegrown players supplemented with targeted acquisitions like Juarno, so we’re delighted that he has decided to be part of our plans and are really excited about the impact he will have.”

On signing with Ulster, Augustus said:

“I’m very excited to sign for such a historic club in Ulster Rugby. From my conversations, I believe in the project and can see the potential.

“It’s exciting to be a part of that and I look forward to meeting my new coaches and teammates in Belfast next summer. I have heard about the proud history of the province with South African players, so I will hopefully feel right at home.

“I’ve heard a lot about the amazing atmosphere in Belfast and can’t wait to meet all the Ulster fans soon!”